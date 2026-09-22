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Police bust illicit cigarette warehouse in Ta Kwu Ling, seize $7m worth of cigarettes

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Police arrested a 33-year-old local man after smashing a suspected illicit cigarette storage warehouse in Ta Kwu Ling on Monday afternoon.

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Officers from the Tai Po police district anti-triad unit raided a metal warehouse in Ping Che during an anti-smuggling operation targeting cigarette storage and distribution. They seized 1.55 million duty-not-paid cigarettes with an estimated market value of about HK$7 million and a duty value of over HK$5 million.

The man was arrested on suspicion of possessing or handling goods to which the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance applies. Police believe the operation has effectively hit triad income sources. The case has been handed to relevant departments for follow-up.

Under the Dutiable Commodities Ordinance, dealing with, possessing, selling or buying illicit cigarettes carries a maximum penalty of HK$2 million and seven years' imprisonment.

illicit cigarettes Ta Kwu Ling police raid

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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