Police bust illicit cigarette warehouse in Ta Kwu Ling, seize $7m worth of cigarettes

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Metal frame falls off truck onto oncoming vehicle in Ta Kwu Ling
21-09-2026 01:49 HKT
Woman killed in dog attack at Ta Kwu Ling pet hotel she operated
21-08-2026 01:05 HKT
Customs bust remote container hut cigarette stash in Sheung Shui, arrest 3
07-01-2026 02:30 HKT
Police raid drug den in Yau Ma Tei, arrest 24
05-12-2025 04:09 HKT
HK$27 million illicit cigarettes seized in Tsuen Wan, Kwai Chung
30-09-2025 03:00 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
21-09-2026 01:56 HKT