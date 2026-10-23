Night Recap - October 23, 2026

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Top officials pay final respects at full honors funeral for late police constable Chu Chun-kwok

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu led senior government officials in paying their final respects on Friday to late Senior Police Constable Chu Chun-kwok, who was laid to rest with full force honors. Chu passed away last month at the age of 52, more than two decades after suffering severe, paralyzing injuries during an attack while on duty in 2005.

Two arrested after 11-year-old girl’s viral plea for help exposes alleged child abuse in Wong Tai Sin

Hong Kong police and social welfare authorities have launched an investigation following the viral spread of videos showing an 11-year-old girl tearfully pleading for help while being verbally abused by family members.

Two arrested after scams abusing public sympathy for bogus locksmith fees siphon $900,000 from victims

Hong Kong police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with street scams that exploited the public's goodwill by falsely claiming to need emergency cash for a locksmith after being locked out.

HK lawmakers examine $1.6b funding boost to extend newborn baby bonus scheme

The Legislative Council Finance Committee met on Friday to scrutinize a proposed HK$1.6 billion funding injection aimed at extending and enhancing the government's newborn baby bonus initiative.

Abby Choi murder trial adjourned to Monday as chemist cross-examination paused

The murder trial concerning the death and dismemberment of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung was adjourned until next Monday, temporarily pausing proceedings on its twenty-second day before a government chemist could resume giving evidence.

Business Today

Japan's core inflation exceeds BOJ target, cements near-term rate hike chance

Japan’s core consumer inflation exceeded the central bank’s 2 percent target in September for the first time in nine months, data showed on Friday, a sign of broadening price pressure that cements the case for a near-term interest rate hike.

US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips

The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had blocked two devices from the US market that contain foreign surveillance chips produced by a subsidiary of China's Huawei, the first time it had exercised authority under new rules.

US to restrict investments in Chinese biotech firms

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has proposed to add biotechnology to its list of sensitive technologies on national security grounds, a move to restrict investment in the sector in rival countries, such as China.

OpenAI and Poland NASK collaborate on AI safety research

OpenAI said on Friday it would collaborate with Poland’s NASK National Research Institute on AI safety, security and technical research, as rising incidents of rogue behaviour by AI agents put AI safety in the spotlight.

550 firms set to bring over $70 billion in first-year investment to HK, Invest HK says

About 550 mainland and overseas firms flocked to set up and expand businesses in Hong Kong in the first three quarters of this year, estimated to bring direct investment of over HK$70 billion in their first year of setting up or expanding, Invest Hong Kong said on Friday.

World/China

US military bans BYD vehicles from strategic air base in Japan

The US military said on Friday it will ban vehicles made by Chinese EV maker BYD from an air base in Japan, saying their presence posed a security risk.

China orders 'all-out' rescue after Tibet quake kills 16

China ordered an "all-out" rescue effort in a remote area of Tibet on Friday after an earthquake killed at least 16 people and injured dozens more, state media reported.

North Korean internet was hit by DDoS cyberattack, network monitoring firm says

A cyberattack likely caused intermittent internet outages in North Korea that took down several of the reclusive country's state-managed websites this week, analysis by US network monitoring company Kentik found.

Tanker carrying 40,000 T of Russian diesel heads to New York after Putin-Trump deal, data shows

A Malta-flagged tanker with a cargo of 40,000 metric tons of Russian diesel on board is heading towards New York following an agreement with US President Donald Trump, LSEG data showed on Friday.

Tougher discipline, and Xi's authority, key at China's Communist Party's fifth plenum.

China's ruling Communist Party will gather some 300 of its highest-ranking members next week to discuss tightening discipline among its ranks, a conclave analysts say could be the last major party gathering before its 2027 leadership reshuffle.