Clear skies and strong gusts hit HK as dry continental airstream takes hold

Dry continental airstream is bringing sunny conditions to Guangdong, with strong winds along the coastal areas.

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As of 10am, Severe Typhoon Champi was centered approximately 320 kilometers southeast of Taipei.

The storm is forecasted to move north-northwest at a speed of roughly 15 kilometers per hour, tracking across the sea areas east of Taiwan.

Abundant sunshine will cover Hong Kong today. The weather will turn hot and very dry during the afternoon, accompanied by moderate to fresh northerly to northwesterly winds.

Winds are expected to be strong offshore and on high ground, with swells along the coast.

Looking ahead into the coming days, local weather will remain fine and very dry over the next day or two, with hot conditions in parts of the region and wide day-night temperature gaps.

Sunny intervals are expected to continue into early next week.