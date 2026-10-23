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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Two arrested after scams abusing public sympathy for bogus locksmith fees siphon $900,000 from victims

NEWS
36 mins ago
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Hong Kong police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with street scams that exploited the public's goodwill by falsely claiming to need emergency cash for a locksmith after being locked out.

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The scheme lured victims into handing over personal identification documents, bank cards, and credit cards under the guise of locksmith registration, allowing the perpetrators to conduct massive unauthorized fund transfers and card transactions totaling more than HK$900,000.

Following extensive investigations, officers launched simultaneous raids on Thursday in Tuen Mun and Sham Shui Po, detaining the pair for obtaining property by deception and money laundering.

Deceptive lockout ploy leads to identity theft and heavy financial losses

The investigation escalated after police received a report from a Tuen Mun resident on October 19.

According to law enforcement, a female scammer approached the victim on the street, urgently claiming her home door was locked and the lock damaged, before asking to borrow a modest sum of cash ranging from a few hundred to a thousand Hong Kong dollars.

Once the victim agreed, the suspect pressed further for larger online bank transfers before deceptively convincing the victim that registering for locksmith services required submitting physical identity cards, credit cards, Octopus cards, and ATM cards.

The scammer then used the seized credentials to execute large unauthorized bank transfers and card purchases. ​

A second case using the exact same modus operandi occurred in October last year.

The two local victims, aged in their 30s and 50s to 60s, suffered losses of approximately HK$670,000 and HK$230,000 respectively.

Police review citywide surveillance to apprehend suspects in housing estates ​

Detectives from the Tuen Mun District Criminal Investigation Team analyzed extensive surveillance footage across the territory to track the culprits. Officers executed coordinated raids at Kin Sang Estate in Tuen Mun and Pak Tin Estate in Sham Shui Po on October 22, arresting a 43-year-old local woman and a 77-year-old local man.

During the operation, police seized four mobile phones, roughly HK$2,000 in cash, and clothing worn during the offenses.

Investigating officers noted that the suspect's trick hinged on convincing targets that a complete set of identity documents and payment cards was mandatory for the locksmith service.

Instead, the cards were used to maximize unauthorized charges and transfers. ​

Local suspects detained as police issue warnings against handing over financial credentials ​

The 43-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of obtaining property by deception and money laundering, while the 77-year-old man was arrested for allegedly providing his bank account to facilitate the illicit fund flows.

Preliminary inquiries indicate that neither suspect has a triad background, and police are continuing to examine the exact relationship between the two. ​

Police reminded the public to remain vigilant against street scams targeting people's sympathy and urged citizens never to reveal banking passwords, supply transfer verification codes, or surrender personal identification and payment cards to strangers.

Members of the public who suspect fraud or have encountered similar incidents are urged to contact local police or call the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre helpline at 18222.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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