HK paddlers secure 15 medals at Asian Para Games as Yu Chui-yee adds fencing bronze

Hong Kong athletes continued their strong showing at the Asian Para Games on Friday, highlighted by a prolific campaign from the table tennis delegation that brought the squad's medal tally to five silvers and 10 bronzes, alongside a podium finish in wheelchair fencing.

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The table tennis contingent added to its haul in the doubles competition, led by Ng Mui-wui and Wong Ting-ting, who claimed silver in the women's doubles WD22 classification.

In the men's doubles MD22 division, Wan Wai-lok and Yuen King-shing finished third in their round-robin group to earn a bronze medal for Hong Kong.

Success across multiple doubles divisions

The Friday podium finishes followed earlier successes in other doubles categories during the day's morning sessions.

The Hong Kong team bagged another silver medal in the women's doubles WD14 competition, while the men's doubles MD18 pairing clinched bronze after advancing through the knockout stages.

Wheelchair fencing podium finish

Hong Kong also found success on the piste as veteran wheelchair fencer Yu Chui-yee earned a bronze medal in the women's sabre category A event.

Yu narrowly missed out on a berth in the gold medal match after falling 14-15 to her Thai rival in a tightly contested semifinal bout.

With the tournament rules omitting a separate bronze-medal playoff, both losing semifinalists automatically secured a place on the podium.