Two arrested after 11-year-old girl’s viral plea for help exposes alleged child abuse in Wong Tai Sin

Hong Kong police and social welfare authorities have launched an investigation following the viral spread of videos showing an 11-year-old girl tearfully pleading for help while being verbally abused by family members.

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Police arrested the girl's 61-year-old grandmother and a 43-year-old Indonesian domestic helper in Wong Tai Sin on charges of ill-treatment or neglect of a child, while the young girl was hospitalized with swelling and bruising on her limbs.



Viral distress videos spark immediate online concern and police action



The investigation began after two harrowing video clips widely circulated across social media platforms.

In the first clip, the visibly terrified schoolgirl recorded herself inside a closed room, whispering a desperate call for assistance to the camera as loud, aggressive banging echoed from outside the door along with shouting.

In a second clip recorded from her perspective, a middle-aged man was captured furiously slamming a table and hurling profane insults at her over school-related issues while she sobbed continuously in fear.



Alarmed by the distress footage, vigilant netizens initiated a search effort, identifying the girl's primary school in Wong Tai Sin and alerting both school authorities and law enforcement.

The police received a referral from the Social Welfare Department regarding suspected child mistreatment. Officers subsequently located the girl, who was conscious but suffering from red swelling on her arms and legs.

She was initially conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital before being transferred to the Hong Kong Children's Hospital for further medical treatment and care.

Police arrest grandmother and domestic helper as investigation continues

Following preliminary inquiries, officers from the Wong Tai Sin District Criminal Investigation Team arrested the girl's 61-year-old maternal grandmother and a 43-year-old foreign domestic helper.

Both suspects remain in police custody for questioning. Authorities confirmed that further arrests have not been ruled out as investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident.