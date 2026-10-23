Govt pledges adjustments to Peak light installations amid resident concerns

Tourism authorities are actively reviewing and refining lighting installations for an upcoming tourism project at Victoria Peak following concerns raised by local residents regarding environmental and space impacts.

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Commissioner for Tourism Ann Chan Wai-yan, accompanied by representatives from the Hong Kong Tourism Board, conducted a joint on-site inspection along Lugard Road and Harlech Road alongside Legislative Council member Chan Hok-fung and Central and Western District Councillor Shih Jan-noel.

Site inspection and resident feedback

During the walk-through, Tourism Board officials outlined the design concept behind the Peak light and shadow project and detailed how current plans are being modified to accommodate community feedback and harmonize with the surrounding natural landscape.

The two lawmakers relayed several key concerns from neighborhood residents and offered specific recommendations for improvement.

These suggestions included removing ground-level light fixtures that encroach upon public resting spaces, reducing the overall quantity of installations at select locations, and altering both the positioning and suspension methods of overhead lighting.

District consultation and balanced tourism development

Tourism officials stated that the government places high importance on community feedback and will conduct further on-site inspections with other legislators over the coming days.

Authorities pledged to carry out a comprehensive review of the project's overall arrangements, noting that feasible adjustments will be executed promptly to ease public apprehensions.

The Tourism Commission and the Tourism Board plan to submit an optimized proposal to the Central and Western District Council next month to solicit local views.

Officials added that authorities remain committed to striking a careful balance between tourism benefits, neighborhood living conditions, resident sentiment, and environmental preservation so the final project can be enjoyed by both residents and visitors alike.