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INNOVATION

US blocks two devices with Chinese-made surveillance chips

INNOVATION
1 hour ago
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The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS

The Federal Communications Commission said on Thursday it had blocked two devices from the US market that contain foreign surveillance chips produced by a subsidiary of China's Huawei, the first time it had exercised authority under new rules.

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The US telecom agency said it barred a dashboard camera and a wireless video transmitter containing chips produced by Huawei subsidiary HiSilicon, which the agency said advertises its chip as "designed for the surveillance market" and including "detection algorithms for human faces."

  • FCC Chair Brendan Carr said video devices containing surveillance chips produced by companies on its national security list "pose an obvious and unacceptable risk to the nation and our people."
  • Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment and HiSilicon could not immediately be reached.
  • The FCC voted in July to bar sales of devices in the US that contain key hardware from Chinese companies deemed to be national security risks
  • The Trump administration has mounted a sweeping crackdown on Chinese technology gear

Reuters

USblockchipChinaHuaweiHiSilicon

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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