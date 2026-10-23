HK lawmakers examine $1.6b funding boost to extend newborn baby bonus scheme

The Legislative Council Finance Committee met on Friday to scrutinize a proposed HK$1.6 billion funding injection aimed at extending and enhancing the government's newborn baby bonus initiative.

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During the session, lawmakers raised questions regarding operational costs, calculation models for complex family structures, and how surplus funds would be handled if the program concludes with a significant balance.

Annual administrative expenses estimated at $2.4m following system upgrades

Addressing queries from Election Committee constituency lawmaker Chan Siu-hung regarding implementation costs, Deputy Chief Secretary for Administration Warner Cheuk Wing-hing stated that annual administrative expenses are projected at around HK$2.4 million.

Cheuk emphasized that operational costs will be absorbed internally by relevant departments rather than deducted from the bonus allocation itself.

The uptick in administrative overhead stems from software system upgrades and additional manpower required to manually verify applications following the policy change that raises the payout to HK$30,000 for a family's second child onward.

Elaborating on financial projections in response to inquiries from Michael Tien Puk-sun's Roundtable colleague Mark Chong Ho-fung, Cheuk explained that funding estimates rely on two core assumptions: a projected 3 percent annual increase in live births, and a birth distribution ratio based on 2025 figures where firstborns account for 53 percent of births while second or subsequent children account for 47 percent.

Permanent Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Andrew Lai Chi-wah added that budget forecasts for the 2027–28 and 2028–29 financial years assume simultaneous cash disbursements for both firstborn and subsequent newborns.

Unused funds to be reviewed at scheme conclusion alongside eligibility for complex families

Responding to concerns from Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong lawmaker Jody Kwok Fu-yung regarding potential surplus funds after the initial funding round, Cheuk noted that any remaining balance will be evaluated during the overall effectiveness review before deciding whether to continue or adjust the scheme.

Lawmaker Leung Man-kwong raised scenario-based questions about eligibility calculations for complex family units.

Cheuk clarified that for twins born to a family with no prior children, the firstborn twin qualifies as the first child while the second twin qualifies as a subsequent child, yielding a total grant of HK$50,000. If the family already had older children prior to the twins' birth, both newborns receive the higher tier, totaling HK$60,000.

Cheuk also specified that if a father who has a child from a previous marriage remarries a woman with no prior children and the couple has a baby together, that newborn is counted as the family's second child regardless of who submits the application.