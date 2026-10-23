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NEWS

HKJC donates $72m to set up dental care training center with VTC

NEWS
48 mins ago
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The Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust has approved a donation of nearly HK$72 million to the Vocational Training Council (VTC) to establish the Jockey Club Dental Care Training Centre. 

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The initiative responds to Hong Kong’s shortage of dental professionals and aligns with the government’s newly introduced statutory registration system for dental hygienists, aiming to bolster preventive primary healthcare and expand community education.

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State-of-the-art Chai Wan facility mimics real clinical environments

Located at the VTC Chai Wan campus, the new 18,000-square-foot facility opened today. Officiating guests included Under Secretary for Health Dr Cecilia Fan, Hong Kong Jockey Club Steward Philip Lo, and VTC Chairman Jeffrey Lam. 

The centre is outfitted with professional dental training gear—including dental chairs, X-ray and suction systems, compressors, virtual reality simulation systems, and dental simulation equipment—to replicate real-world clinic settings for trainees.

Speaking at the ceremony, Club Steward Philip Lo highlighted that health and professional development remain key focus areas for the Charities Trust. 

He noted that the Club continues to prioritize primary healthcare and professional training to meet long-term public demand, while planning further cross-project collaborations to promote healthy lifestyles and community well-being.

Full tuition sponsorship scheme ties graduates to public and NGO service

The training centre supports the VTC's 18-month Professional Diploma in Dental Hygiene, which is accredited by the Dental Council of Hong Kong. 

To encourage new talent, the Club launched a sponsorship scheme covering full tuition fees of up to HK$140,000 per student. 

The scheme will benefit 36 students across three cohorts over five years, with recipients required upon graduation to serve in non-governmental organizations or government dental clinics under designated conditions. The diploma's inaugural cohort of 60 students graduated in August this year.

Broader Jockey Club initiatives strengthen community oral health

The new center adds to a long list of oral health programs funded by the Jockey Club, including specialized initiatives for kindergarten children, patients with dementia or Parkinson’s disease, Kwai Tsing residents, and low-income families. 

Furthermore, three Jockey Club-supported primary healthcare dental clinics in Tai Kok Tsui, Yuen Long, and Sham Shui Po utilize dental hygienists for preventive care and education, freeing up dentists for complex cases while offering practical placement opportunities for VTC trainees.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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