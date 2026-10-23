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NEWS

Top officials pay final respects at full honors funeral for late police constable Chu Chun-kwok

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-Chiu led senior government officials in paying their final respects on Friday to late Senior Police Constable Chu Chun-kwok, who was laid to rest with full force honors. Chu passed away last month at the age of 52, more than two decades after suffering severe, paralyzing injuries during an attack while on duty in 2005.

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Funeral procession honors fallen officer with ceremonies across the city

A solemn funeral service commenced at 10:30 am at the Universal Funeral Parlour in Hung Hom, bringing together high-ranking government officials, police brass, and colleagues. Following the morning service, the cortege traveled to the Cheung Sha Wan Police Station for a formal farewell ceremony, allowing fellow officers to pay their tributes before proceeding to Gallant Garden for the final burial ceremony.

High-level government and police leadership attend solemn farewell

The ceremonial tribute drew key leadership from across the administration and the police force. Alongside the Chief Executive, attendees included Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, Secretary for the Civil Service Ingrid Yeung Ho Poi-yan, Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming, and former police chief Lee Ming-kwai.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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