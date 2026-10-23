Abby Choi murder trial adjourned to Monday as chemist cross-examination paused

The murder trial concerning the death and dismemberment of 28-year-old socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung was adjourned until next Monday, temporarily pausing proceedings on its twenty-second day before a government chemist could resume giving evidence.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Government chemist Tam Cheok-ning had been scheduled to face continued cross-examination by the defense on Friday afternoon, but Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith announced in the morning that the trial would stand adjourned until the beginning of next week.

Allegations and pleas entered by three defendants

Choi was allegedly murdered and dismembered in February 2023 inside the ground-floor unit of a village house at Lung Mei in Tai Po.

Three members of her former husband’s family—her ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, her former father-in-law Kwong Kau, and her former brother-in-law Anthony Kwong Kong-kit—face one count of murder alongside one count of preventing the lawful burial of a body.

The prosecution alleges that the three men murdered Choi at the village house on February 21, 2023, and prevented the lawful burial of her remains between February 21 and February 23 at the same premises.

All three defendants have pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. Anthony Kwong and Alex Kwong have admitted to the charge of preventing a lawful burial, while Kwong Kau denied the burial offense and is contesting both counts.

English-language proceedings and legal representation

The trial is being conducted in English before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith.

The prosecution is led by external Senior Counsel Charlotte Draycott, appearing alongside Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Gary Leung Yuk-hang, Senior Public Prosecutors Human Lam Hiu-man and Gabriel Ng Hay-lok, and Public Prosecutor Herman Wan Pui-hin.

The three defendants are individually represented by defense counsel, with barrister Trevor Beel appearing for Anthony Kwong, barrister Oliver Davies acting for Kwong Kau, and barrister Andrew Raffell defending Alex Kwong.