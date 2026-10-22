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NEWS

Bordeaux and Burgundy to take center stage at Wine & Dine Festival 2026

NEWS
5 hours ago

by

Judy Cui

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The Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival, which kicks off on October 29, will offer the finest wines from Bordeaux and Burgundy for wine lovers, with discounted Grand Wine Pass and Tasting Pass packages available via Trip.com. 

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This year’s Festival returns with more than 340 booths, showcasing fine wines and delicacies from around 31 countries and regions, and pavilions from numerous countries and wine regions, including Australia, Canada and South Korea, which are making their debut at the event. 

The Grand Wine Pavilion will bring together a remarkable collection of premium wines from around the world, with French labels taking center stage. In addition to selections from top Bordeaux châteaux, the world-renowned Burgundy region will showcase an array of highly sought-after wines.

Jeannie Cho Lee
Jeannie Cho Lee

Jeannie Cho Lee, Asia’s first Master of Wine, notes that Burgundy’s freshness, finesse, and generally lighter profile align naturally with today's preferences for more health-conscious, ingredient-driven cuisine and lifestyles. 

"Wine lovers across Asia, particularly in Hong Kong, are increasingly discovering how naturally Burgundy complements Asian cuisines," she added.

Meanwhile, one of the festival's wine panelists, Matt Hui, will reveal how Bordeaux wines can be paired with beloved Hong Kong flavors, offering an East-meets-West dining experience.

The festival will introduce guided wine walks for the first time, offering visitors a deeper understanding of wine appreciation and food pairing. 

The Grand Wine Pavilion will host more than 20 wine and spirits masterclasses.
The Grand Wine Pavilion will host more than 20 wine and spirits masterclasses.

More than 20 masterclasses will also be hosted, where experts will guide participants through wine tastings while sharing their professional insights and expertise.

Grand Wine Pass packages start from just HK$558 for a HK$900 value, allowing visitors to enjoy a wide range of signature activities at the festival.

Wine & Dine FestivalJeannie Cho Lee

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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