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HONG KONG
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NEWS

Hong Kong showcases culture and hospitality at APEC finance meeting

NEWS
21 mins ago
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The 2026 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting has concluded successfully in Hong Kong, drawing around 500 international delegates and guests to the city.

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Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu said the high-level gathering served as a valuable opportunity to present Hong Kong’s rich cultural heritage and unique metropolitan appeal to a global audience. 

The government integrated diverse Chinese cultural traditions and local characteristics into the event arrangements, ranging from custom attire to commemorative keepsakes.

Delegation leaders wore scarves created by local designers featuring the Hong Kong city skyline and the golden bauhinia blossom for their official group photograph. 

Attendees also received traditional Canton porcelain ceramics as souvenirs, allowing them to take home mementos reflecting the city’s artistic craftsmanship.

Blending eastern and western flavors at welcome dinner

The conference venue featured interactive cultural exhibition areas highlighting Cantonese opera, lion head crafting, and paper-cutting art. 

Delegations were also served classic Hong Kong delicacies during refreshment breaks, including local milk tea, egg tarts, egg waffles, and dragon’s beard candy. 

Hui noted that while these treats represent familiar everyday comforts to local residents, they offered overseas visitors an authentic and novel cultural experience.

During the welcome dinner, organizers served mainland Chinese wines alongside locally brewed Hong Kong craft beer. 

Entertainment for the evening showcased the city’s East-meets-West character, featuring martial arts demonstrations of Tai Chi and Nanquan by Hong Kong athletes Juanita Mok Uen-ying and Lau Tsz-lung, as well as a musical performance by acclaimed pianist Zhang Shengliang, known professionally as Niu Niu, who played Chinese and Western classics on a Yangtze River piano.

Hui observed that each delicacy, craft item, and performance provided an opening for dialogue, fostering greater mutual understanding among international delegates.

Guided tours and youth volunteers highlight civic pride

To provide delegates with a comprehensive view of Hong Kong’s modern development and natural environment, the authorities organized a series of sightseeing excursions across the territory. 

Visitors toured the city aboard open-top sightseeing buses, sailed across Victoria Harbour, and visited major cultural and leisure landmarks, including the Hong Kong Palace Museum, the Hong Kong Museum of Art, the Xiqu Centre, the Chinese Culinary Institute, and Ocean Park.

Hui expressed special gratitude to nearly 200 young volunteers who supported operations at airport reception counters, delegation hotels, conference venues, and transportation hubs.

He described the student volunteers as goodwill ambassadors whose warm hospitality and clear guidance reflected the true spirit of Hong Kong. 

He added that the hands-on assignment gave the youths a rare glimpse into the logistical workings of high-level international diplomacy, providing them with valuable cross-cultural communication experience and broad international perspectives that will benefit their personal and professional development.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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