OrangeNews receives suspicious powder letter from UK in third media scare

The editorial office of local digital media outlet OrangeNews in Cheung Sha Wan received a suspicious airmail letter containing unidentified powder on Thursday morning, marking the third such incident targeting local news organizations within two days.

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Staff members immediately called police, and some employees were evacuated to the building’s lobby.

Police received the report at approximately 11.19am and dispatched personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau to the scene to conduct an investigation and examine the contents of the envelope.

The operation marked the third deployment by the specialist unit to a media premises in less than 48 hours under similar circumstances.

OrangeNews said its editorial staff were safe and the department was operating normally.

The outlet strongly condemned any attempt to disrupt journalistic work through abnormal means and said it would continue to uphold professional standards in serving its readers.

It also said it trusted police to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice.

The incident followed two nearly identical scares on Wednesday afternoon, when newsrooms at HK01 in Kwai Chung and Dot Dot News, a subsidiary of the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group based in Aberdeen, also received letters containing white powder sent by airmail from the United Kingdom.