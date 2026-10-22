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NEWS

Hong Kong swimmer Chan Yui-lam powers to gold in Asian Para Games butterfly final

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Chan Yui-lam
Chan Yui-lam

Hong Kong swimmer Chan Yui-lam captured a gold medal in the women's S14 100-meter butterfly at the Asian Para Games, while her teammate Lau Chiu-yee joined her on the podium by claiming the bronze medal.

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The victory marked Hong Kong's second gold medal at the multi-sport event, reaffirming Chan's dominance in the regional para-swimming circuit.

Commanding performance from start to finish

Chan, the reigning Asian record holder in the event, entered the championship race in fine form after qualifying with the fastest overall time in the preliminary heats.

She carried that momentum into the final, surging into the lead immediately off the starting blocks and reaching the wall first at the turn. 

Over the decisive final 50 meters, Chan maintained her tempo and gradually widened her advantage over the field.

She touched the wall in a winning time of 1 minute 5.19 seconds, edging out her Japanese rival by a 0.37-second margin to secure the gold medal.

Lau Chiu-yee
Lau Chiu-yee

Teammate secures podium spot for Hong Kong

Fellow Hong Kong representative Lau Chiu-yee delivered a strong swim of her own in the medal contest, clocking 1 minute 7.39 seconds to finish in third place.

The double-podium finish underscored the depth of Hong Kong's para-swimming squad, capping a successful outing in the pool as both athletes delivered standout performances against top regional competition.

Asian Para Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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