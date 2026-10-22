logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Alex Kwong funnels watch payments through Abby Choi's account, murder trial hears

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Luxury watch trades by the ex-husband of late socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung ran through her account, a watch shop employee testified Thursday, describing him as a friendly client. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The testimony was heard on the 21st day of the trial over the February 2023 killing and dismemberment of the 28-year-old woman.

In his testimony, employee Chan Leung-hang confirmed a two-way watch trading relationship between Alex Kwong Kong-chi and the shop. Under cross-examination, he agreed that the trading records with Alex Kwong were incomplete, adding that he had passed the police all transaction invoices the shop had.

Regarding a missing invoice for a HK$6 million payment to Choi in late October 2021, Chan explained the transaction was made under Kwong’s instruction after he sold a watch to the shop.

He also confirmed the shop ran VIP accounts, with Choi paying for the watches Kwong chose. 

Chan said he initially did not know Choi and only learned that she was Kwong's ex-wife later on, adding the shop had never received inquiries from her. As Kwong frequently sold luxury watches to the shop, Chan believed he had other suppliers but did not know their source. 

Chan recalled Kwong as a friendly customer and a good source of timepieces. He said he invited Kwong to his home to develop a good relationship, and that they also spoke on the phone. 

Describing Kwong as a savvy buyer, Chan said he would try to secure the best price for Kwong to win the deal. For instance, knocking HK$1,000 to HK$2,000 off a watch worth HK$100,000, or HK$8,000 to HK$100,000 off one worth over HK$1 million. 

The court also heard that he obtained Cartier jewelry discounts through Kwong and Choi several times between 2020 and 2022, with all communication going through Kwong. 

Chan said he wrote a paycheck to help Kwong pay about six months' management fees for the Kadoorie Hill property between late 2020 and early 2021, after Kwong called him saying it was "very urgent." Considering Kwong still had more than HK$100,000 credit in the shop account, Chan used the balance to cover the fees. 

He said Kwong Kau, Alex's father, arrived at the shop to collect the check but when he called Alex to verify the payment, Kwong Kau grabbed the phone from him.

Alex Kwong, Anthony Kwong and Kwong Kau, are jointly charged with Choi’s murder. All three have pleaded not guilty. Alex and Anthony Kwong have pleaded guilty to a charge of preventing the lawful burial of a body, while Kwong Kau has denied the charge.

Abby Choi Tin-fungmurderAlex Kwong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Court hears Kwong Kau received $6.97m rebate on Kadoorie Hill flat funded by Abby Choi
NEWS
21-10-2026 16:43 HKT
Meat grinder and kitchenware bought before Abby Choi's murder, court hears
NEWS
20-10-2026 18:09 HKT
(From left) Alex Kwong Kong-chi; Chris Tam Fung-chun; Abby Choi Tin-fung
Abby Choi’s husband firmly rejects allegation of intimate ties with Choi’s ex-husband in Court
NEWS
15-10-2026 20:31 HKT
Abby Choi's phone last traced to Tai Po after disappearing around 2pm
NEWS
14-10-2026 14:02 HKT
Duane Davis is escorted by police from a sentencing hearing after his murder conviction in the death of rapper Tupac Shakur on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada, US. John Locher/Pool via REUTERS
Ex-gang leader sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for Tupac Shakur murder
WORLD
14-10-2026 13:38 HKT
Indonesian helper charged with murder over death of 93-year-old woman in Tak Long Estate
NEWS
14-10-2026 04:15 HKT
Defense challenges account of confrontation over Abby Choi’s Kadoorie Hill flat
NEWS
07-10-2026 18:00 HKT
Photo by YUICHI YAMAZAKI / AFP People protest against the killing of a woman in Okinawa allegedly committed by a US Marine Corps member, in front of the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on October 5, 2026.
The alleged murder by US Marine on Okinawa: five things to know
WORLD
06-10-2026 18:23 HKT
Abby Choi's remains found in soup pots with carrots, court hears
NEWS
05-10-2026 13:53 HKT
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Reuters/File)
Japan PM protests to US after Marine arrested on murder suspicion in Okinawa
WORLD
04-10-2026 15:09 HKT
HK workers need over $8 mln for retirement as MPF confidence hits 15-year high
FINANCE
21-10-2026 16:20 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
21-10-2026 11:30 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.