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NEWS

MTR to offer half-fare discounts on Thank You Day this Sat

NEWS
58 mins ago
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MTR Corporation will host a Thank You Day this Saturday, offering passengers half-fare travel across most of its transit network.

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Passengers who use an Octopus card or JoyYou Card on the MTR, Light Rail, or MTR Bus routes serving the Northwest New Territories can receive the discount. QR-code payments are also eligible for journeys on the heavy rail network. The offer includes cross-border journeys on the East Rail Line to and from Lo Wu and Lok Ma Chau.

The half-fare discount can be combined with existing interchange concessions, MTR Fare Saver discounts, the 25 percent connecting-fare discount for Monthly Pass holders, and the government's Public Transport Fare Concession Scheme for the Elderly and Eligible Persons with Disabilities, commonly known as the $2 Scheme.

The rail operator reminded passengers that the discount does not apply to East Rail Line first-class premium charges, the Airport Express, MTR Feeder Buses, or the Hong Kong section of the High Speed Rail. 

Journeys paid for with physical or electronic single-trip tickets, as well as contactless credit and debit cards, are also excluded from the concession.

Notices and promotional posters have been put up across stations alongside passenger announcements to publicize the arrangement, with additional details provided on the MTR Mobile application and the company's official website. 

MTR Corporation stated that it will closely monitor train operations and crowd levels, deploy extra station personnel to assist travelers, and adjust service frequencies as necessary throughout the day.

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Should the MTR offer half-fare promotions more frequently?

Voting Closes in 7 days

MTRThank You Day

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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