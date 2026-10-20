IOMed emerging as 'trusted intergovernmental body': John Lee

The International Organization for Mediation is quickly emerging as a trusted intergovernmental body with growing global attention and more potential cases in the pipeline, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu said as the organization marked its first anniversary on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the celebration event, Lee announced that the first IOMed Forum, themed "Mediation for Peace and Prosperity - the New Frontier," will take place in Hong Kong this December.

Lee noted that his Policy Address last month introduced measures to support and collaborate with the IOMed to promote Hong Kong as a global mediation center, including incorporating IOMed services as a dispute resolution option in government contracts.

He welcomed the IOMed's role in resolving disputes in emerging industries, and that Hong Kong is considering establishing a dedicated mediator list for commodities trading.

Cui Jianchun, commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hong Kong, said China fully supports the IOMed as the organization's host nation out of its commitment to peaceful dispute resolution.

Cui highlighted Hong Kong's common law advantages and status as an international legal hub, which will support IOMed operations in providing flexible solutions for transnational disputes.

Secretary-General of the IOMed Teresa Cheng Yeuk-wah said signatories grew from 37 to 48, and contracting parties from eight to 18 since 2025, reflecting rising global confidence.