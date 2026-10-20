At least eight injured after tour bus rear-ends KMB double-decker in Ngau Chi Wan

At least eight people were injured after a tour bus rear-ended a Kowloon Motor Bus double-decker in Ngau Chi Wan on Tuesday afternoon.

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The crash occurred at around 3pm on New Clear Water Bay Road near Choi Wan Estate, when the tour bus crashed into a KMB route 290A bus.

The Fire Services Department dispatched at least five ambulances to the scene.

According to sources, four people on the tour bus, including two schoolchildren, and four passengers on the KMB bus were injured.

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Photos from the scene showed schoolchildren awaiting assistance inside the tour bus, which sustained heavy damage to its front end and had a shattered windshield.

KMB said a route 290A bus traveling along New Clear Water Bay Road toward Pak Hung House was struck from behind by a bus carrying students, leaving four passengers injured.

The company said it had sent staff to check on the injured passengers and would cooperate with the investigation.

The crash led to partial lane closures on New Clear Water Bay Road toward Wong Tai Sin, causing heavy traffic in the area.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.