At least eight injured after tour bus rear-ends KMB double-decker in Ngau Chi Wan

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33 Clear Water Bay to tender 73 units next week
08-10-2026 15:01 HKT
Eight children among 13 injured in school bus crash in Ngau Chi Wan
02-09-2026 18:43 HKT
Sau Mau Ping collision between truck and double-decker leaves 10 injured
12-05-2026 12:51 HKT
Tsing Yi rear-end collision leaves 12 injured, minibus driver arrested
19-04-2026 12:53 HKT
Elderly woman fatally injured after collision on Tsing Ma Bridge
11-04-2026 11:06 HKT
Two injured as car swerves to avoid cat on Kam Tin Road
17-02-2026 13:41 HKT
Train collision in Spain kills 39, injures dozens
19-01-2026 15:03 HKT
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
19-10-2026 17:22 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT