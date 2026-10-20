Police probe unidentified white powder found at Yau Ma Tei Public Library

Police are investigating after unidentified white powder was found inside an accessible restroom at Yau Ma Tei Public Library on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Library staff alerted police at 12.16pm after discovering the substance in a first-floor restroom.

Officers arrived and cordoned off the area before calling in the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Bureau to examine the substance.

The cordon was later lifted after officers left the library carrying a box of evidence. The library subsequently reopened to the public.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.