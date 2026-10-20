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NEWS

School bus strikes pedestrian in Pat Heung after man fails to check oncoming traffic

NEWS
49 mins ago
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A man was hospitalized on Tuesday morning after being struck by a school bus while attempting to cross a road in Pat Heung without properly checking for oncoming traffic.

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The accident occurred at around 11.45am along Kam Sheung Road as the school bus was heading toward Yuen Long. 

Upon reaching the section opposite Pok Oi Kong Ha Wai Village, the pedestrian stepped out onto the roadway and was hit by the oncoming vehicle.

Paramedics dispatched to the scene treated the victim for injuries to his head and mouth before transporting him by ambulance to Pok Oi Hospital for further medical treatment.

Footage circulating on social media revealed that the victim, dressed in a white shirt and wearing a face mask, prepared to cross the multi-lane road without using a designated pedestrian crossing. 

The recording showed him appearing to look only toward traffic coming from his left, completely overlooking the school bus approaching from his right before stepping into the traffic lane.

By the time the man noticed the vehicle closing in, he had no time to take evasive action and was knocked down by the collision, landing on the sidewalk.

The clip provoked widespread discussion among online commentators, many of whom highlighted the extreme hazard of jaywalking without checking both directions.

Several netizens noted that the bus driver was fortunately traveling at a moderate speed, preventing more catastrophic harm, while others observed that the pedestrian appeared accustomed to reckless crossing habits and questioned whether he had been distracted as a smartphone user.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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