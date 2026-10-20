Night Recap - October 20, 2026

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Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
19-10-2026 19:17 HKT
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Severe congestion and staffing shortages at the New Huanggang Port spark calls for manpower review
Heavy holiday congestion and reported frontline manpower shortages at the redeveloped Huanggang Port have prompted calls for an operational review, with the Immigration Department pledging to adjust staffing and clearance procedures.
Meat grinder and kitchenware bought before Abby Choi's murder, court hears
A Yau Ma Tei kitchenware shop assistant testified in the High Court on Tuesday that a white-haired man in his 60s bought a meat grinder months before socialite Abby Choi was murdered.
Chiu, Wong chase gold after Hong Kong bags five table tennis bronzes at Asian Para Games
Hong Kong’s para table tennis team secured five bronze medals on Tuesday morning, while Chiu Kan-shan and Wong Ting-ting advanced to their respective singles finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Para Games.
Hotel reports near-saturated occupancy as APEC meeting kicks off
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance Ministers' Meeting, which commenced on Tuesday, has driven hotel occupancy rates in core districts to near-saturation, according to Alan Chan Chung-yee, chief operating officer of Miramar Group.
Govt launches platform to match business funding with social welfare projects
The government has launched a new platform to connect private-sector resources with social welfare projects, with the first round of proposals open to welfare organizations and social enterprises until November 29.
China's Finance Minister calls for Asia-Pacific cooperation amid global economic challenges
Asia-Pacific economies must deepen macroeconomic policy coordination and practical cooperation to navigate mounting global economic challenges and geopolitical conflicts, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Fo'an said on Tuesday.
Montage to offer houses via tender as CK Asset readies sales brochure
CK Asset (1113) has received nearly 1,000 inquiries regarding its Montage project in Yuen Long, with plans to upload the sales brochure within the week and initiate the first phase of sales by offering its houses via tender, according to the developer.
HKEX launches Green Equity designation programme to promote green economy
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (0388) on Tuesday launched a new voluntary designation programme named HKEX Green Equity, aiming to help investors more readily identify Hong Kong-listed companies with significant green business activities.
Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing aims to raise up to $10.67 bln in HK IPO
Chinese electronics components maker Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing has begun its bookbuilding for its Hong Kong listing on Tuesday, aiming to raise up to HK$10.67 billion.
China Mobile profit down 7.9pc for first three quarters
China Mobile (0941) posted a net profit of 106.2 billion yuan (HK$124.82 billion) for the first three quarters of the year, representing a 7.9 percent decrease from the same period last year.
HK issues amber travel alert on France as local tour agencies adjust schedules
The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Tuesday issued an amber outbound travel alert on France, citing safety concerns stemming from persistent demonstrations and clashes across the country, prompting local travel agencies to suspend upcoming tours and adjust on-the-ground itineraries.
Hegseth discusses Iran with Netanyahu in unannounced visit to Israel, officials say
US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed Iran with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an unannounced visit to Israel on Monday, three Israeli officials said, as tensions flare between the US and Iran.
Zelenskiy to meet Witkoff as Trump praises Russia and rebukes Ukraine
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was due on Tuesday in Oslo to meet US special envoy Steve Witkoff, trying to repair ties with Washington that have deteriorated this month as President Donald Trump has courted Moscow.
On Israeli election eve, settler violence becomes Netanyahu liability
Attacks on a US journalist and European diplomats in the occupied West Bank have turned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's championing of settlers into a potential liability days before elections, with opponents calling him soft on "Jewish terrorism".
After US DeepSeek order, China says it will protect firms
China said on Tuesday it will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its firms after the US Homeland Security Department instructed US civilian agencies to remove DeepSeek products and third-party services using the Chinese AI model from their IT systems.