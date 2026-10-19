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WORLD

Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots

WORLD
2 hours ago
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source: online
source: online

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have drawn criticism for attending a Celine Dion concert on Friday (Oct 16) as riots broke out across France, according to British media.

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The couple was seen clapping and dancing in a private box, prompting Paris protest organizer Lina Bernard to compare them to King Louis XVI and Queen Marie Antoinette, who were executed during the French Revolution.

“They behave like Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette,” Bernard told the Mail on Sunday, adding that they appeared to believe “everything is fine”.

The protests, which began last month over school conditions and education resources in poorer Paris districts, have spread nationwide amid anger over the cost of living, social inequality, public finances and government policies.

More than 500,000 people took to the streets on Saturday (Oct 17), with some demonstrations escalating into violence, including arson, property damage and looting.

Macron condemned the violence in a televised address on Sunday (Oct 18), describing the scenes as “shocking” and ordering a review of intelligence gathering and police deployment ahead of the demonstrations.

Authorities said about 2,000 people had been arrested, while hundreds of police officers were injured. Macron said those involved in vandalism and looting would face prosecution.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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