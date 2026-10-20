HK issues amber travel alert on France as local tour agencies adjust schedules

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government on Tuesday issued an amber outbound travel alert on France, citing safety concerns stemming from persistent demonstrations and clashes across the country, prompting local travel agencies to suspend upcoming tours and adjust on-the-ground itineraries.

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Under the territory's three-tier alert system, an amber signal indicates signs of threat. A government spokesman stated that recurring protests in numerous French locations have led to clashes and property damage.

Authorities urged residents intending to visit France or who are already in the country to exercise caution, monitor local developments, attend to personal safety, and steer clear of large crowds and non-essential travel to protest zones.

The Security Bureau confirmed it is monitoring conditions closely and will distribute timely updates through official portals and media channels.

Local travel operators responded promptly to the escalating unrest by revising departures and monitoring groups on the ground.

WWPKG Executive Director Yuen Chun-ning stated that while the agency has no travelers currently in France, it decided to cancel two scheduled tours over the coming week, affecting approximately 30 customers.

A decision on tours departing after November 1 will be made at a later stage, and promotional campaigns and customer inquiries for package tours covering France, Belgium, and the Netherlands have been suspended immediately.

Meanwhile, EGL Tours Chairman and Executive Director Steve Huen Kwok-chuen reported that an agency tour group of roughly 17 travelers visiting a Paris department store on Saturday encountered street demonstrations upon arrival.

The group remained safely on board the coach, which was subsequently escorted away by French police vehicles. Huen noted that the travelers resumed their itinerary normally the following day after protests subsided, adding that the agency's next Paris group will depart no earlier than November 10.

Another major operator, Wing On Travel, confirmed that an ongoing 21-member tour group in Paris remains unaffected, with customer assistance on standby and future departures unchanged for now.

The Security Bureau and Immigration Department advised Hong Kong travelers abroad requiring assistance to contact the 24-hour emergency hotline at (852) 1868, reach out via the 1868 chatbot and mobile application, send messages through official WhatsApp and WeChat support lines, or contact local Chinese diplomatic missions in France.

Residents were also urged to register travel itineraries with the government's outbound travel information service before departure so authorities can transmit emergency guidance and safety updates promptly if conditions deteriorate.

(Updated at 8.02pm)