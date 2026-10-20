Cultural activities for delegation members attending APEC event

The delegation members participating in the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting were provided with a diverse range of experiential and cultural activities and visits, which incorporated Chinese culture elements and Hong Kong's distinct character, to allow them to appreciate the city's cultural heritage and unique charm.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Some delegates boarded sightseeing buses in the evening to visit the Xiqu Centre, where they enjoyed traditional cultural performances.

Some members visited the Xiqu Centre and enjoy cultural performances

Delegation members take part in a dim sum-making activity at the Chinese Culinary Institute.

A number of tours and study visits were also organized, allowing participants to experience Hong Kong's diverse attractions, such as dim sum-making classes, trips to the Peak, and visits to Ocean Park.

On Tuesday evening, Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu and China's Minister of Finance Lan Foan jointly hosted a welcome dinner for representatives from APEC member economies and international organizations.

A welcome dinner was held for the representatives of the APEC member economies and international organizations.