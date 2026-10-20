Sun Hung Kai Properties lights up ICC facade to welcome APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting in HK

Sun Hung Kai Properties has pledged its full backing for Hong Kong's hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers' Meeting, illuminating the exterior of the International Commerce Centre in West Kowloon with a giant greeting to celebrate the city's role as an international financial center and super-connector linking the mainland with the world.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Between October 19 and 21, the property developer staged a light show across the city's tallest skyscraper displaying the bilingual message welcoming the APEC Finance Ministers' Meeting, extending cordial greetings to visiting dignitaries and representatives from member economies.

On Sunday evening, the group extended the broadcast hours of the light installation from 6.40pm until 10pm to coincide with the official welcoming banquet.

The extension allowed visiting delegates attending the dinner to admire the harbor landmark's vibrant visual effects and experience the city's warm hospitality firsthand.

The group noted that it would continue working in partnership with various community sectors to capitalize on opportunities brought by major international gatherings, showcasing Hong Kong's dynamic and multifaceted urban charm to the world.