HK steps up support for new industrial enterprises as eight firms honored in nurturing scheme

Hong Kong will provide targeted support to new industrial enterprises to accelerate new industrialization, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong said on Tuesday.

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Speaking at the award presentation ceremony of the New Industrialization Elite Enterprises Nurturing Scheme, Sun noted that the first five-year plan set "advancing new industrialization and accelerating the development of innovation and technology industries" as a key direction for building an international innovation and technology hub.

He further noted that technology and innovation enterprises are key participants in building the city’s new industrial system, and the dominant role of enterprises in the innovation sector will continue to strengthen.

Eight enterprises were selected for the inaugural New Industrialization Elite Enterprises Nurturing Scheme, which recognizes the enterprises’ achievements in developing new industries, while also helping them build credibility and enhance market recognition through a credible certification label.

The Scheme received over 100 nominations, spanning a wide range of business sectors, including life and health technology, AI and robotics, semiconductors and smart devices, digitalization, upgrading and transformation.

The awardees include well-known local firms and long-established businesses with a century-long history, startups born from research findings at local universities, and new players that have recently set up operations in Hong Kong for both local and overseas markets, which exemplify the thriving ecosystem and diverse vitality of Hong Kong’s new industrial development, Sun added.

The industry chief also expressed hope that enterprises will strive for the “Made in Hong Kong” brand, supporting their future development.