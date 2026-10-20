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NEWS

HKJC Charities Trust shares healthy aging experience at WHO meeting

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO (first left); Saia Ma’u Piukala, Regional Director, WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific (first right); Imelda Chan, Head of Charities (Health & Older Adults Cluster) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (second left); and Ruby Yu, Associate Professor, The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (second right).
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO (first left); Saia Ma’u Piukala, Regional Director, WHO Regional Office for the Western Pacific (first right); Imelda Chan, Head of Charities (Health & Older Adults Cluster) of The Hong Kong Jockey Club (second left); and Ruby Yu, Associate Professor, The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care, The Chinese University of Hong Kong (second right).

Amid an aging population, the Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust shared nearly three decades of work on healthy aging at a World Health Organization technical meeting on Tuesday.

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The Trust said it has supported more than 60 projects related to healthy aging since the late 1990s, with nearly HK$4 billion in approved funding.

The initiatives cover dementia care, mental well-being, chronic disease and medication management, mobility support and gerontechnology, with the aim of helping older adults remain healthy, active and connected to their communities.

The meeting was held alongside the 77th session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Western Pacific and brought together government representatives, experts and partner organizations to discuss ways to support healthy and independent aging in communities.

Under the theme “From Commitment to Action: Advancing Healthy Ageing in the Western Pacific through Partnership, Innovation and Investment,” Imelda Chan, the Jockey Club’s head of charities for health and older adults, joined regional leaders and experts to discuss strengthening health systems and community-based support for older people.

Participants also shared experiences from different jurisdictions and explored opportunities for regional learning, technical exchange and future collaboration.

The Trust also highlighted its work with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, including the Jockey Club Community eHealth Community Care Project and the Jockey Club Age-friendly City Project.

Looking ahead, Chan said the Trust would continue supporting healthy aging initiatives with a focus on addressing health inequalities.

She said the Trust would also adopt a client-centered approach to help community partners support older adults’ functional ability and reduce disease burdens.

“We look forward to sharing Hong Kong, China’s experience, learning from friends and colleagues, and strengthening partnerships with the WHO and regional stakeholders to advance health-system transformation for healthy ageing,” she said.

The Jockey Club said it supports healthy aging and other community initiatives through a model that generates social and economic value through tax contributions, charitable donations and employment.

Founded in 1884, the Hong Kong Jockey Club is a horse-racing and entertainment organization and one of the city’s largest charitable donors.

The Club said it returned HK$39.3 billion to the community in 2025/26, including HK$30.7 billion in taxes and Lotteries Fund contributions to the HKSAR Government and HK$8.6 billion in approved charitable donations.

Hong Kong Jockey Club Charities Trust

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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