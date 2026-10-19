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HONG KONG
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NEWS

At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday

NEWS
1 hour ago
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At least six hikers suffered suspected heatstroke amid scorching temperatures on Monday, a public holiday following the Chung Yeung Festival.

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At 10.30am, an elderly woman became dizzy and fatigued while hiking with friends near Po Pin Chau and the East Dam, where the temperature had reached 30 degrees Celsius. 

A staff member called the police for help. The Government Flying Service dispatched a helicopter, and the woman was taken to a hospital for a checkup.

At 12.23pm, a woman in her 40s became ill and vomited while hiking with her husband and son along Section 10 of the MacLehose Trail. 

Her husband alerted the police near Tai Lam Chung Reservoir, and she was airlifted to Ruttonjee Hospital for medical care.

At 12.47pm, a 64-year-old woman with heat stroke symptoms while hiking at Tong Kai Tseng in Tai Po was also sent by a helicopter to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital for treatment.

Police received reports of three additional suspected heatstroke cases across the city on the same day.

Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard advise that if a hiking companion exhibits signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke, others should stay calm, summon emergency services immediately, and provide first aid while awaiting rescue.

The individual should be moved out of direct sunlight into a shaded, well-ventilated area. Hikers can call 999 or use dedicated hiking safety mobile applications to share their GPS coordinates with emergency responders.

First-aid measures include having the person lie down and elevating their feet using a backpack or folded clothing if appropriate. 

Rescuers should loosen tight garments and help lower the person's body temperature using water, damp towels, or cold packs applied to areas near major blood vessels, such as the neck, armpits, and groin.

If the person remains conscious and able to swallow, they should be given water or electrolyte drinks. Fluids should not be administered if the person is disoriented or unconscious due to the risk of choking.

Chung Yeung Festival

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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