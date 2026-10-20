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NEWS

Sino Group, Ng Teng Fong Foundation donate $30m to HA for new public cataract theaters

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The Hospital Authority (HA) Chairman, Mr Henry Fan (second right), and the HA Chief Executive, Dr Libby Lee (first right), present certificates of appreciation to Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Ms Nikki Ng (second left) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Mr David Ng (first left).
The Hospital Authority (HA) Chairman, Mr Henry Fan (second right), and the HA Chief Executive, Dr Libby Lee (first right), present certificates of appreciation to Director of Philanthropy of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Ms Nikki Ng (second left) and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sino Group and Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Mr David Ng (first left).

The Hospital Authority (HA) has secured a HK$30 million joint donation from Sino Group and the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation to establish two specialized operating theaters dedicated to cataract surgery, a move aimed at significantly expanding public healthcare capacity and cutting patient waiting times.

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The new facilities are scheduled to commence operations in the fourth quarter of next year, supporting broader government initiatives to enhance ophthalmic treatment and provide timely surgical interventions for those suffering from vision impairment.

High-volume day cataract surgery hub planned for King's Park

The development aligns with policy directives outlined in the Chief Executive's Policy Address. 

Under long-term public healthcare planning, following Queen Elizabeth Hospital's relocation to Kai Tak, the statutory healthcare body plans to establish Hong Kong's first integrated ambulatory care hospital at King's Park.

The site will feature a dedicated, high-volume day cataract surgery center alongside a variety of other daytime medical services. 

Once operational in late 2026, the center is expected to perform approximately 5,500 cataract procedures each year, boosting local surgical output and helping clear existing treatment backlogs.

Construction underway at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre

Construction works on the two dedicated operating suites commenced in August at the existing Queen Elizabeth Hospital Ambulatory Care Centre.

Hospital Authority Chairman Henry Fan expressed profound gratitude to the donors, noting that the statutory body would channel the contribution directly toward outfitting the specialized suites. 

He explained that establishing high-volume day surgery facilities would substantially increase overall surgical volume, adding that the authority intends to bolster staffing and medical resources in tandem to shorten queues and improve overall clinical outcomes.

Sino Group Philanthropy Director and Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation Director Nikki Ng echoed the importance of the initiative, pointing out that good eyesight plays an essential role in daily quality of life. 

She stated that the foundation was proud to back public sector efforts to expand eye care services, expressing hope that earlier commissioning of the operating rooms will allow thousands of residents to regain clear vision and resume daily life.

To mark the philanthropic contribution, the Hospital Authority hosted an appreciation ceremony at its headquarters, where Fan and Hospital Authority Chief Executive Dr Libby Lee presented formal certificates of gratitude to Ng and Sino Group Deputy Chief Executive Officer David Ng.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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