Algernon Yau urges Xi'an firms to leverage HK to reach global buyers 

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Algernon Yau Ying-wah on Tuesday urged businesses from Xi’an to use Hong Kong as a platform to connect with international buyers and raise their global visibility.

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Speaking at a business matching session, Yau said Xi’an companies could tap Hong Kong’s professional services and business networks to explore integrated online and offline sales models.

They could also make use of cross-border e-commerce channels to expand their customer base and enhance the international visibility and competitiveness of their products.

The government’s Task Force on Supporting Mainland Enterprises in Going Global has assisted more than 340 mainland companies since it was established in October last year.

The task force has provided support in areas including fundraising, compliance with international standards, industry certification and regulatory requirements in Hong Kong.

Yau said the government would continue to advance the task force’s work and provide mainland companies with support in five key areas — legal services, accounting, finance, logistics and brand promotion.

Combined with Hong Kong’s international business network, the platform aims to help mainland companies better understand overseas markets and strengthen their ability to expand internationally.