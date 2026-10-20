Record 10,000 runners set for Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge race

More than 10,000 people will take part in the 2026 Bank of China (Hong Kong) Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (Hong Kong Section) Half Marathon on November 15, setting a new participation record, the organizer said.

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A 10-kilometer race will be added for the first time, raising the total participant quota from 8,000 to 10,000.

The race will start at the Hong Kong Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge. Runners will travel along the bridge’s Hong Kong Link Road and through the Scenic Hill Tunnel, with views of Hong Kong International Airport along the route.

The event has been awarded World Athletics Platinum Label Road Race status, making it the first road race in Hong Kong to receive the designation and the fourth half marathon in the world to earn the distinction.

World Athletics road race labels are ranked, from highest to lowest, as Platinum, Gold, Elite and Label. To qualify, races must meet stringent requirements covering areas including the strength of the athlete field, doping control, course conditions and technical standards.