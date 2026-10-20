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NEWS

Morning Recap - October 20, 2026

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1 hour ago
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Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

(Video) Man, 70s, dies after fire at Sai Ying Pun flat

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A man in his 70s died after a fire broke out in a mid-floor unit at Hang Fai Building in Sai Ying Pun on Monday night, with about 60 residents evacuated.

Woman electrocuted and burned in fire at Tsim Sha Tsui Cultural Centre backstage

A 29-year-old female worker suffered third-degree burns to her face and hands after an electrical fault sparked a fire at the backstage of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui on Monday morning.

1823 to study adding overnight staff after call about dying monkey went unanswered

The Digital Policy Office said on Monday it noted media reports that a citizen tried to report a dying monkey in Sham Shui Po to the 1823 hotline but the call was not answered by staff.

(Video) 2 men arrested after fight over queuing at Shau Kei Wan bus terminus on Chung Yeung holiday

Two men were arrested after a fight broke out over queuing at the Shau Kei Wan bus terminus on the Chung Yeung Festival holiday.

World/China

France urges curfews in some areas after weekend of riots

France's central government asked some local authorities to impose curfews as it faced pressure over security failings on Monday after a weekend of riots and looting stemming from nationwide anti-government protests.

 

Musk says will give SpaceX share to 'every kid in America'

Tech billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday that he would give every child in the United States a share in his SpaceX rocket company.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Schools in UK, Hungary, Serbia sent hoax bomb warnings

Hundreds of schools in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Hungary and Serbia were sent bomb threats on Monday with some evacuated as authorities said the warnings appeared to be a hoax.

Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan. Reuters
Northern Ireland Education Minister Paul Givan. Reuters

Alberta votes on leaving Canada; separatist movement likely to outlast expected defeat

Oil-rich Alberta holds a nonbinding referendum on Monday on whether the western province should secede from Canada, a debate many believe will not be settled by what is widely expected to be a defeat for the separatist cause.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Taiwanese woman found dead in Mount Fuji-area hotel, another Taiwanese woman arrested with knife

A Taiwanese woman in her 30s was found dead at a hotel in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, near Mount Fuji, and police have arrested a 27-year-old Taiwanese woman found at the scene with a 12-centimeter knife.

Terrorism squad probes vehicle attack that critically injured Australian lawmaker

Australian lawmaker Helen Haines was in a critical condition on Monday after being deliberately struck by a car outside her office, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying a terrorism taskforce would be investigating an arrested suspect.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Market

Nasdaq climbs as chip and AI-linked stocks bounce back

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led Wall Street gains on Monday as investors returned to the chip sector and other AI-related stocks following last week's bruising selloff, while investors waited for key corporate earnings reports.

Tesla asks shareholders to re-elect Musk, Denholm and Straubel at December annual meeting

Tesla filed its proxy statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday asking shareholders to re-elect CEO Elon Musk, Chair Robyn Denholm and director JB Straubel to three-year terms at its December 3 annual meeting.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Editorial

Averting the European crisis: APEC's strategic blueprint for regional resilience in Hong Kong

A wave of widespread social unrest continues to challenge Europe, most visibly in France, where recent student protests have rapidly grown into a nationwide expression of general dissatisfaction. These demonstrations are actively fueled by deep anxieties over high living and fuel costs, a rapidly widening wealth divide, and harsh austerity measures implemented to curb mounting sovereign debt – triggering widespread strikes and paralyzing civil unrest. This profound societal instability serves as a stark, real-time warning.

As Hong Kong prepares to host the vital Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Finance Ministers’ Meeting today, regional policymakers can urgently leverage this multilateral platform to avoid Europe’s fate.

Opinion

End of stock photography? Getty Images' existential threat amid GenAI boom | Fongmula | Francis Fong

For decades, Getty Images dominated global visual media as the premier licensing platform for commercial photography and editorial imagery. Today, the stock photo titan stands as a stark cautionary tale of artificial intelligence disruption, having lost over 99 percent of its peak market valuation and fallen into penny-stock territory. Facing heavy debt and growing competition from AI-generated imagery, the company now plans to begin an expedited prepackaged Chapter 11 process, a major reset following the collapse of its planned merger with rival Shutterstock.

recap

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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