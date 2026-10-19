HK para swimmers add two medals in S14 200m freestyle

Hong Kong swimmers captured two medals at the Asian Para Games on Monday, with Lau Chiu-yee claiming silver in the women’s S14 200-meter freestyle and Wong Hon-yin taking bronze in the men’s equivalent.

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In the women’s final, Lau maintained second position throughout the race, clocking a time of 2 minutes and 12.04 seconds to finish behind gold medalist Airi Kinoshita of Japan.

Fellow Hong Kong competitors Chan Yui-lam and Cheung Ho-ying placed fifth and sixth, respectively.

In the men's final, Wong touched third in 1:59.15 as Thai swimmers took gold and silver. Meanwhile, his teammate Cheung Tsun-lok came fourth, with just 0.1 seconds behind Wong.

Their podium finishes earned Lau and Wong cash incentives of HK$125,000 and HK$62,500, respectively, under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.