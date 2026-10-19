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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador

WORLD
2 hours ago
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A Catholic priest was killed in Ecuador on Saturday when a large wooden crucifix collapsed onto him as he celebrated Mass, in an accident captured during a live broadcast.

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Footage of the incident has spread across social media, showing the final moments of Father Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari's life. The tragedy occurred on October 17 at a church in the city of Guayaquil.

Video from the service shows the priest addressing his congregation with a large wooden crucifix mounted behind him. Without warning, the cross broke loose, fell forward and struck Sánchez Molinari on the head, crushing him against the lectern.

Terrified worshippers cried out for help, with one woman heard shouting: "Father, Father... call an ambulance!" Emergency medical personnel were called to the church but could only confirm the priest's death.

On Sunday, the Catholic Church leadership in Guayaquil confirmed his death in an official statement, saying the Redemptorist priest had "gone to the Father's house to rejoice in His presence and glory."

The circumstances that caused the heavy wooden cross to detach and fall remain unclear.

priest killed crucifix Ecuador

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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