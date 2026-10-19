Taiwanese woman found dead in Mount Fuji-area hotel, another Taiwanese woman arrested with knife

A Taiwanese woman in her 30s was found dead at a hotel in Fujikawaguchiko, Yamanashi Prefecture, near Mount Fuji, and police have arrested a 27-year-old Taiwanese woman found at the scene with a 12-centimeter knife.

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According to Japanese media reports, hotel staff found the woman in her 30s lying in a room without vital signs around 8am on Monday. She had blood on her body and what appeared to be knife wounds.

Police found the 27-year-old Taiwanese woman in the room along with the body and seized a 12-centimeter knife. She was arrested on suspicion of violating the Firearm and Sword Possession Control Law.

Police said the case is being treated as a criminal matter and are investigating the relationship between the two women and the cause of death.

Reports said the deceased was a tourist traveling with a group. When she did not show up at the meeting time, hotel staff went to check her room and found her lying inside.