EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152

The Electrical and Mechanical Services Department has found 74 more buildings where lifts installed by Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited are missing door frame components, bringing the cumulative total to 152 buildings.

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The department began inspections on Thursday (October 15) after it was found that lifts replaced by Taizoom had fire-resistant doors installed but not the corresponding door frames. It aims to complete inspections of all Taizoom-installed lifts across Hong Kong within a few days from October 16.

As of 2pm on Sunday, 74 more buildings were found to have missing door frames, taking the total to 152. About 180 more buildings handled by Taizoom are still awaiting inspection, and the number of non-compliant cases is expected to rise.

The department said it will prioritise inspections of Taizoom's lift works while also inspecting works by other registered contractors. It has required other contractors to carry out similar checks and submit reports, with spot checks to be completed by mid-November.