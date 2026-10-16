(Video) Man, 70s, dies after fire at Sai Ying Pun flat

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Fire in back staircase of Sham Shui Po tenement building
16-10-2026 05:02 HKT
(Video) Thick smoke blankets Tuen Mun after scrap metal barge catches fire
13-10-2026 17:22 HKT
Fire at Fanling estate flat forces evacuation of 200 residents
05-10-2026 00:04 HKT
Fire at Mong Kok guesthouse, about 20 evacuated
30-09-2026 04:02 HKT
Over 26 evacuated from Lau Fau Shan No. 3 alarm fire
17-09-2026 17:36 HKT
Fire breaks out at Prince of Wales Hospital redevelopment site
15-09-2026 00:48 HKT
Man, 29, dies after collapsing at Wo Lok Estate flat in Kwun Tong
14-09-2026 01:24 HKT