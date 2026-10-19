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NEWS

Missing lift door frames found in 338 buildings handled by Taizoom, EMSD says

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

More than 300 buildings across Hong Kong have been found to have replacement lifts that lack required door frame components, with all affected installations linked to Taizoom Elevator Company (HK) Limited, the Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) announced on Monday.

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Following earlier discoveries at two public housing estates under the Tenants Purchase Scheme, officials identified another 186 private residential buildings with incomplete installations as of 2pm today. 

The latest findings bring the cumulative tally of non-compliant properties to 338, representing roughly 90 percent of all buildings inspected in the targeted operation.

Contractor to bear full cost of remedial works under government supervision

The electrical and mechanical watchdog said that inspections covering all sites handled by Taizoom have now been concluded. 

Given that every non-compliant case discovered so far involved the firm, the department stated that it is concentrating resources to ensure proper door frames are fitted across the affected locations as swiftly as possible.

Property management companies and incorporated owners of the relevant buildings have already been notified of the situation. 

Installation work will be carried out under the direct supervision of the department, with the contractor required to shoulder all associated expenses.

Rectification works have already gotten underway at the two Tenants Purchase Scheme estates and five private buildings. 

The department noted that it had mobilized industry trade associations and other registered lift contractors to assist, adding that unless unforeseen circumstances arise, installation work for the remaining affected properties should commence within several days. Officials will conduct spot checks once the installations are completed.

Inspections extended to other contractors across Hong Kong

While current non-compliance is concentrated with Taizoom, the department emphasized that it is continuing regulatory checks on lift replacement projects undertaken by other registered contractors.

Authorities will examine declarations gradually submitted by industry players and carry out random on-site inspections to verify compliance and safeguard public safety.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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