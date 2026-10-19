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NEWS

Man intercepted by firefighters after scuffle with hygiene officer over illegal smoking in Tsuen Wan

NEWS
23 mins ago
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A man suspected of smoking illegally outside a Tsuen Wan construction site scuffled with a hygiene officer and attempted to flee before being stopped by passing firefighters, according to video footage circulated online on Monday.

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The encounter occurred outside the construction site of a community building on Wing Shun Street. A Food and Environmental Hygiene Department officer intercepted the man for allegedly smoking at the location. 

During the confrontation, the suspect resisted and engaged in a brief struggle with the officer in the street before breaking free.

As the man turned to run, he narrowly avoided colliding with a passing Fire Services Department vehicle. Two firefighters immediately exited the vehicle and ordered him to halt. 

Finding his path blocked, the man complied and was escorted to the sidewalk by the firefighters and the hygiene officer.

The incident marks the second time in two days that an individual has allegedly attempted to flee enforcement officers after being caught smoking.

The circulating video has sparked online discussion, with netizens commenting, "seeing someone successfully run away once, now everyone just runs first".

"It was lucky that the fire truck wasn't moving fast," one said. "What's the point of running away anyway? With CCTVs, they'll definitely find you," another commented.

Tsuen Wan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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