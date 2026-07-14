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Man, 53, found dead in Tsuen Wan flat after family lost contact

NEWS
15 mins ago
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A 53-year-old man was found dead in his Tsuen Wan flat on Monday after his family reported they could not reach him, police said.

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Police received a report from the man's family around 8.52am that they had been unable to contact him and suspected he had collapsed at a unit on Yuen Tun Circuit.

Firefighters forced entry into the flat and found the man, surnamed Lo, lying in a room. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case has been classified as a body found. The cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.

Tsuen Wan body found death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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