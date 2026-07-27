10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation

Police and Immigration Department officers arrested 10 mainland Chinese women in Tsuen Wan on Tuesday during an anti-vice operation, authorities said.

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Officers from the Tsuen Wan district special duty squad conducted the operation under codename LANDMASTER, raiding areas including Chuen Lung Street, Chung On Street, Hoi Pa Street and Tai Po Fong.

The women, aged between 28 and 47, were arrested on suspicion of breach of conditions of stay. All are being detained for investigation.