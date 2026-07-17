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NEWS

Taxi driver dies after crashing into railing in Tsuen Wan

NEWS
41 mins ago
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A 59-year-old taxi driver died early on Friday after his taxi crashed into a roadside railing in Tsuen Wan, police said.

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The incident occurred around 11pm on Thursday when the taxi, carrying a male passenger, was traveling along Ma Tau Pa Road. The driver allegedly lost consciousness, causing the vehicle to veer left and crash into a railing. The driver was found unconscious with severe injuries and was rushed to Yan Chai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1.06am.

The passenger was unhurt and remained at the scene to assist police with inquiries. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tsuen Wan taxi crash driver death

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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