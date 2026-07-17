Taxi driver dies after crashing into railing in Tsuen Wan

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Man, 53, found dead in Tsuen Wan flat after family lost contact
14-07-2026 07:38 HKT
A local culinary journey on Tsuen Wan's iconic footbridge
03-07-2026 06:00 HKT
Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan
02-07-2026 04:06 HKT
Overturned taxi flies 10 metres in spectacular Kowloon Bay crash
26-06-2026 03:45 HKT
Tsuen Wan saltwater main burst disrupts flushing water, traffic
26-05-2026 18:51 HKT
Charger sparks fire at Bayview Garden flat, 150 residents evacuated
20-05-2026 01:47 HKT
27 arrested in Yau Tsim anti-illegal worker and vice operation
16-07-2026 03:11 HKT
Police launch anti-burglary operation in Tseung Kwan O and Sai Kung
16-07-2026 03:17 HKT