Man, 64, arrested for filming woman and assaulting 4 with umbrella in Tsuen Wan

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10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Man attacked by 5 assailants in Tin Shui Wai, injured to head and limbs
28-07-2026 04:02 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
27-07-2026 05:31 HKT
Fistfight erupts at taxi stand as man in white lands 10 punches
27-07-2026 05:25 HKT
Yuen Long anti-vice raid nets 15 mainland women, including 2 minors
24-07-2026 05:38 HKT
16 women arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation
22-07-2026 01:36 HKT
Taxi driver dies after crashing into railing in Tsuen Wan
17-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Man, 27, arrested for drink-driving in Wan Chai
16-07-2026 06:29 HKT