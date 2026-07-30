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Man, 64, arrested for filming woman and assaulting 4 with umbrella in Tsuen Wan

NEWS
18 mins ago
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A 64-year-old man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly filming a 26-year-old woman with his mobile phone on a street in Tsuen Wan, then attacking four people with an umbrella when confronted, police said.

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The incident occurred around 9am at the junction of Sha Tsui Road and Ham Tin Street. The woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend demanded the man delete the photos, with a 35-year-old female passer-by also stepping in to help. The group chased the man to a playground on Sam Pei Square, where he allegedly struck them with an umbrella. A 59-year-old man who tried to intervene was also injured.

The four victims sustained injuries to their heads, eyes, hands, waists, chests and limbs and were taken to Yan Chai Hospital. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and unlawful filming or observation of intimate parts. He also reported facial and limb abrasions and was taken to hospital.

Tsuen Wan assault voyeurism umbrella attack arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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