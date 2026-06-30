Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan

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Police arrest 8 in two-day anti-vice operation in Sham Shui Po
30-06-2026 01:29 HKT
3 arrested in Yau Ma Tei drug bust, $1.59m narcotics seized
26-06-2026 03:33 HKT
2 operators, 16 gamblers arrested in Tai Po illegal mahjong parlour raid
26-06-2026 03:30 HKT
9 arrest in airport gold robbery case, 8 to appear in court Monday
22-06-2026 05:02 HKT
Cross-department Wan Chai raid targets vice, 10 women arrested
18-06-2026 01:14 HKT
Two arrested after gold chain snatched in Kennedy Town
16-06-2026 01:19 HKT