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Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan

NEWS
28 mins ago
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A 51-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting his wife and 12-year-old stepson during a domestic dispute in Tsuen Wan, police said.

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Police received a report from the boy around 6.52pm that his mother, 38, and stepfather, surnamed Yeung, had argued over trivial matters at a unit on Castle Peak Road. The boy said he was kicked in the abdomen, while his mother was attacked with a coat hanger, sustaining injuries to her head, abdomen and hands.

Officers arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of "maltreatment or neglect of a child or young person" and "common assault." Both victims were taken conscious to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.

The couple had reportedly argued over relationship issues.

Tsuen Wan domestic violence arrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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