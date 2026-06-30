Man arrested for assaulting wife, stepson with coat hanger in Tsuen Wan

A 51-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday evening for allegedly assaulting his wife and 12-year-old stepson during a domestic dispute in Tsuen Wan, police said.

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Police received a report from the boy around 6.52pm that his mother, 38, and stepfather, surnamed Yeung, had argued over trivial matters at a unit on Castle Peak Road. The boy said he was kicked in the abdomen, while his mother was attacked with a coat hanger, sustaining injuries to her head, abdomen and hands.

Officers arrived and arrested the man on suspicion of "maltreatment or neglect of a child or young person" and "common assault." Both victims were taken conscious to Yan Chai Hospital for treatment.

The couple had reportedly argued over relationship issues.