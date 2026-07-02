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ARTCAN

A local culinary journey on Tsuen Wan's iconic footbridge

ARTCAN
56 mins ago

by

Melody Chan

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Illustrator Pearl Law transforms familiar street scenes into gentle, evocative images on the footbridge.
Illustrator Pearl Law transforms familiar street scenes into gentle, evocative images on the footbridge.

Tsuen Wan is home to a network of footbridges that connects neighborhoods across the district, lifting pedestrians above the bustle below and giving it the nickname "City in the Sky." Every walk across these elevated links adds a fresh layer to the rhythm of daily life.

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Rooted in Tsuen Wan, a diverse community where commerce, living, leisure, and tourism intertwine, Chinachem Group has long made it its mission to promote social integration. Recently, the group became a supporting organization for the revitalization project, "Savour Tsuen Wan: A Skywalk of Flavour & Culture," and invited Hong Kong illustrator Pearl Law to paint the Tai Ho Road Footbridge.

Using the footbridge walls as her canvas, Law transforms the ordinary amenity into a public art gallery. Drawing on food, a universal language that connects multiple generations, the mural portrays Tsuen Wan's streetscape where food stalls bustle and Hong Kong-style cafes buzz with chatter, blended with nostalgic depictions of classic snacks, familiar scenes, and landmarks. Through the quiet power of art, memories of urban life can be shared and a sense of belonging fostered.

Passersby are welcome to stop and view the mural.
Passersby are welcome to stop and view the mural.

Passersby who once hurried past are invited to slow down. The art wall is divided into four sections, passing through Sai Lau Kok Road, Tai Ho Road, Lo Tak Court, Chung On Street, Heung Che Street, Hoi Pa Street, and Hau Tei Square before ending at Tsuen Wan Town Hall. Each section forms a collage of local cuisine reflecting its respective neighborhood.

In contrast to erecting traditional exhibition spaces, this approach of embedding art into everyday life ensures that urban spaces are not merely functional but also serve as fertile ground for cultural exchange, thereby connecting more deeply with the public. Through this experimental initiative, Chinachem has conjured an artistic corridor filled with cultural and culinary flair, brightening the faces of those embarking on a journey or returning home.

To Tsuen Wan locals, Chinachem is no stranger. Amy Wu Sau-man, director of Chinachem Corporate Communications, said, "Chinachem has built close relationships with local residents and businesses over the years. The various events we continue to organize have helped the public build emotional connections with Tsuen Wan, as well as a sense of belonging – all of which stem directly from our commitment to the district. This is what we call 'placemaking.'"

She also noted that the group will continue to work with local partners and make good use of existing spaces and resources to promote local economic and cultural development, enhance Tsuen Wan's appeal, and benefit the entire community.

The painted wall is more than an artistic touch; it is a cultural experiment that adds meaning to the footbridge and the community.
The painted wall is more than an artistic touch; it is a cultural experiment that adds meaning to the footbridge and the community.

To further enhance the interactive experience for the skywalk project, Chinachem's official Facebook and Instagram accounts will launch a "photo-and-redeem" campaign starting from mid-July, where participants who take photos at the footbridge will have the chance to redeem a prize.

Art has never been confined by place or time. It can be found in the cracks of everyday life, quietly waiting for passersby to take a glimpse. Meanwhile, footbridges serve as passages connecting various spaces. This footbridge project reflects the joint efforts of the government and local organizations, including the Federation of All Sectors of Tsuen Wan Community Limited, Tsuen Wan Trade Association Limited, Hong Kong Industrial & Commercial Association Limited Tsuen Wan Branch, and Hong Kong Tsuen Wan Industry & Commerce Association Ltd, with the Tsuen Wan District Council and the Tsuen Wan District Office as co-organizers.

Tsuen Wan Footbridge Art Canvas Illustration Pearl Law

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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