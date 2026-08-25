Police report filed after unleashed pack mauls dog in Tsuen Wan; owner flees scene

A morning walk turned violent on Tuesday when an unleashed pack of dogs mauled a leashed pet, leaving the animal with severe head injuries before the pack's owner fled the scene.

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The attack occurred at around 9.25am along the Tai Lam Chung Catchwater, adjacent to Allway Gardens. According to an appeal posted on social media by the victim's family, the incident began when a family member was walking their leashed dog and crossed paths with a woman accompanied by four unleashed dogs—three medium-to-large black dogs and one small brown dog.

Without warning, the three larger dogs charged and attacked the leashed pet, inflicting multiple severe injuries to its head.

Following the mauling, the woman reportedly refused to provide any contact information. Despite pleas to stay and cooperate, she walked away from the scene with her pack.

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Residents indicate this may not be an isolated incident. The family noted in their online appeal that the woman has been spotted previously failing to control her dogs in the area, describing her as a "serious threat" to both pedestrians and other animals.

The family has confirmed they are compiling evidence, including a veterinary report, to file a formal complaint with the police. They are currently appealing to the public for any information regarding the woman’s identity, contact details, or her usual walking routes in the neighborhood.