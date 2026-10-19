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NEWS

Mable Chan travels to Shanghai for global shipping forum

NEWS
18 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

​Hong Kong’s Secretary for Transport and Logistics, Mable Chan, is heading to Shanghai on Monday night to represent the city at the 2026 North Bund Forum on Tuesday.

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​This year’s conference centers on building resilience across global shipping and aviation industries in the face of shared international challenges. 

During the event, Chan will participate in both the opening ceremony and a dedicated international shipping session, joining key global industry leaders to discuss sustainable maritime development and stronger cross-border cooperation.

​Following her forum engagements, Chan will visit a prominent Shanghai port enterprise to gain firsthand insights into its daily operations, along with the latest technological advancements shaping the modern logistics sector.

​Chan is scheduled to return to Hong Kong on Tuesday evening. 

During her brief absence, Under Secretary for Transport and Logistics Liu Chun-san will serve as the acting head of the bureau.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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