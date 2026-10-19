McDonald's Hong Kong raises over $110m for seriously ill children over past 30 years

McDonald's Hong Kong announced that it has raised over HK$110 million in donations to support seriously ill children as Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

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Randy Lai Wai-sze, chief executive officer of McDonald's Hong Kong, expressed her delight at witnessing this meaningful milestone, noting that RMHC has protected and accompanied families of ill children through the most challenging times of their lives.

The annual flagship charity event, the "McDonald's Kidathon," has been held for 17 editions to date, attracting a total of more than 84,000 participants.

The event has garnered support from numerous celebrity guests, including Andy Lau Tak-wah, Eason Chan Yick-shun, and Joey Yung Cho-yee, while Keung To has also served as the charity ambassador for four consecutive years.

Since 2023, McDonald's Hong Kong has launched its "Big Mac Big Heart" fundraising campaign for four consecutive years, under which the company donates HK$1 to the RMHC for every Big Mac or Chicken Big Mac meal purchased by customers.

Over the four-year promotional period, more than 7.62 million burgers from the Big Mac series have been sold.

In response to evolving consumer habits, McDonald's has continuously expanded its donation channels. Currently, nearly 340 physical donation boxes are installed across approximately 270 restaurants citywide.

Additionally, since April 2023, the McDonald's App has introduced a digital donation feature, enabling more than 4.2 million app users to make contributions at any time.

Customers can also make direct electronic donations using more than 930 self-ordering kiosks throughout the city.